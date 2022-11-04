Kashi madrasa teaches Sanskrit too, along with other subjects

VARANASI: Ensconced in the by-lanes of busy Orderly Bazar (locally referred as ‘Ardali’ Bazar) here, is Madarsa Khanam Jaan. What makes this over 30-year-old institution stand out is the fact that it is perhaps the lone madrasa in Kashi that has been teaching Sanskrit for the past 10 years. Not only this, the management of the madrasa also makes sure that a number of seats are reserved for Hindu children.

“Mazhab nahi sikhata apas mein bair rakhna…(Religion never promotes cultural differences). We strongly believe in this line from the song ‘Saare Jahan Se Accha Hindustaan Humara’. And for this reason, we believe in promoting Ganga Jamuni tehzeeb among the children irrespective of their caste and religion,” said Maulana Salauddin Raza, principal of Madrasa Khanam Jaan or Madrasa Khanam Jaan Arabic School.

Raza said the madrasa management decided to introduce Sanskrit language for the first time almost 10 years ago. “Under the modernization programme, Sanskrit and other languages were introduced,” recollected Raza.

Initially, the management thought there would be no takers for Sanskrit. “But gradually students started showing interest in the language after which the madrasa management decided to hire a dedicated teacher for the subject. Sanskrit is taught along with other languages including Urdu, Arabic, Persian, English and Hindi,” he said.

Namita Srivastava, a senior Sanskrit teacher at the Madrasa said presently there were around 50 students, largely Muslims, who had opted for Sanskrit as a subject. “What I have seen is that non-Hindu children are taking more interest in the language and are doing well,” said Srivastava.

Ayesha Khatoon, a student, said Sanskrit was a classical language of ancient India. “It is one of the most beautiful languages. Those students who opt for French, German and other foreign languages should first learn their own language, that is Sanskrit, and then explore further,” another student said.

The madrasa management also reserves around 30 percent seats for non-Muslim children. “Presently there are around 1476 students, of which over 400 are Hindus. Also there are around 34 teachers of which 7 are non-Muslims,” said Danish Shahab, manager of the Khanam Jaan Madrasa.

At present, there around 207 madrasas here. However, officials of Madrasa Board said that barring Khanam Jaan, they had never come across any madarasa imparting Sanskrit education. “Barring Khanam Jaan, we never came across any madrasa teaching Sanskrit,” said Sanjay Mishra, deputy director,

minority welfare department, Varanasi. Madrasa Khanam Jaan got affiliated in 1993 and received the aided status in 2006. In the recent survey which the minority welfare department carried out, it was found that 99 madrasas operating in Varanasi were unaffiliated whereas 108 were found to be affiliated with Madrasa Board.

