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Kathak workshop: In the rhythm of ghungroos, old passions find new life

While some are learning tatkar (footwork patterns) and mudras (hand gestures) from scratch, others are using the workshop to hone their skills.

Published on: May 16, 2026 03:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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For many participants who tied their ghungroos and stepped into the summer workshop which began at Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan on Thursday, the experience is a chance to reconnect with childhood dreams and long-forgotten passions. While some are learning tatkar (footwork patterns) and mudras (hand gestures) from scratch, others are using the workshop to hone their skills.

Participants at the summer workshop at Birju Maharaj Kathak Sansthan. (HT)

Vaishnavi (19), who works in a credit card department, said she had been drawn to the sound of tatkar and ghungroos since childhood. “Music is in my blood as my grandfather used to play the flute, which inspired me to pursue it as a hobby. Despite a hectic work schedule, I am learning Kathak and living my childhood dream,” she said.

Yoga trainer Anamika Yogacharya (30), another participant, said she had been inclined towards the art form for the past four to five years. “Due to time constraints, I am unable to pursue a full-time course, so I continue practising through summer workshops,” she said.

For Vagavi Prakash (37), an insurance consultant and online JRF teacher, dance has always been a passion shared with her mother. “I start my day early just to make time for my hobby. I completed my Praveshika last year. Kathak works like therapy that keeps the mind calm and improves concentration in other tasks,” she said.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Kathak workshop: In the rhythm of ghungroos, old passions find new life
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Kathak workshop: In the rhythm of ghungroos, old passions find new life
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