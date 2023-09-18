Kayakalp campaign: Makeover of basic infra at Anganwadi centres across U.P. begins

After the success of “Operation Kayakalp” in government schools, the U.P. government has initiated a state-wide “Anganwadi Kayakalp Campaign” to refurbish and transform basic infrastructure of existing Anganwadi (child care) centres as per national standards and child-friendly norms. All Anganwadi centres across the state will now have provisions for clean drinking water, child accessible toilets, group hand washing stations, ramps and other child friendly facilities.

(From left to right) Anamika Singh, secretary, ICDS, UP ministers Pratibha Shukla and Baby Rani Maurya, ICDS director Sarneet Kaur Broca and WASH officer, Unicef, Kumar Bikram at a workshop held in Lucknow on September 18. (Sourced)

Addressing the officials at a daylong workshop organised in Lucknow on Monday, U.P. minister for women and child development Baby Rani Maurya said, “Kayakalp of Anganwadi centres will play an important role in ensuring better facilities for children. All officials of the department will have to work together to ensure improved infrastructure, nutrition and education facilities for children at these centres.”

In Uttar Pradesh, there are currently 1,89,000 Anganwadi centres in both rural and urban areas, providing essential childcare services related to nutrition, education and health to children under six and pregnant/lactating mothers.

Minister of state for women and child development Pratibha Shukla said, “Through ‘Anganwadi Kayakalp’, this dream can be realised by making the facilities and services child-friendly and vibrant.” Sarneet Kaur Broca, director, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), said, “Under ‘Anganwadi Kayakalp Campaign’, various activities are being undertaken for enhancing the physical infrastructure at Anganwadi centres.”

“The transformation will be done around 18 indicators, including provisions for child-friendly toilets, urinals, group hand wash units, ramps with railings, provision of drinking water, electricity, repair and renovation of existing structures and other basic amenities. The campaign also focuses on capacity building and handholding of frontline workers for improved services,” she added.

A baseline survey of 186,000 Anganwadi centres has been done. “Model Anganwadi Kayakalp Learning Labs” are being created in every block across the state. An online assessment-cum-planning tool on 18 key Kayakalp indicators with real-time dashboard has been developed and rolled out in the state jointly with the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and the Unicef.

Kumar Bikram, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) officer Unicef, U.P., said, “Clean and safe environment is the right of every child. Attractive Anganwadi centres and child friendly water and sanitation services will help in protecting children from diseases and malnutrition and attract children to the centre. All these facilities will ensure quality education, health and nutrition services for children and contribute to their development.”

Unicef is providing technical support to the ICDS and the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan in scaling up equitable, gender responsive, climate resilient WASH in Anganwadi/Anganwadi Kayakalp (pre-schools) interventions in the state.