KGBV incident in Kheri: Two accused teachers terminated from service

LAKHIMPUR KHERI Services of two contractual teachers, Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar, who allegedly harassed girl students at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalay (KGBV) in Behjam block here on April 21 night to prevent their transfers, were terminated on Wednesday.

Around two dozen students were allegedly locked on the terrace of the school by the two teachers to pressure authorities into cancelling their transfer orders.

Another contractual teacher, Asha Rani Pathak, who was allegedly involved in groupism among teachers, was transferred to another school with immediate effect, said Laxmi Kant Pandey, district basic education officer (BSA).

The action came after the four-member team that spoke to the teachers, warden and the school girls, completed its inquiry into the incident and submitted report to Kheri district magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh on Tuesday.

The two teachers were found to have harassed KGBV girl students to get their transfer orders cancelled and disrupting the educational atmosphere there, said the BSA.

The DM approved the termination of services of the two teachers following which orders to this effect were issued on Wednesday, said the BSA.

To ensure adequate teaching arrangements after the termination of the contracts of the two, two teachers from Lakhimpur and Isanagar KGBV had been attached to the Behjam branch till further postings, he added.

On April 21 night, an embarrassing situation unfolded at KGBV (Behjam) when BSA Laxmikant Pandey and district coordinator, girls education, Renu Srivastava were intimated by warden Lalit Kumari that Manorama Mishra and Goldi Katiyar had allegedly locked some girl students on the school’s terrace and misbehaved with them. The two teachers, along with some other teachers, had been transferred to other schools a day back.

The BSA and Renu Srivastava rushed to the school and rescued the girls through the women police from the Behjam police station.

An FIR in this connection was lodged while a four-member committee was set up to carry out departmental inquiry into the episode.