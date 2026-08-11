KGMU 500-bed trauma centre rollout likely by April next year

LUCKNOW King George’s Medical University (KGMU) plans to operationalise its 500-bed Trauma-2 centre by April, 2027. The facility is being built at a cost of ₹275 crore, vice-chancellor Prof Soniya Nityanand said on Monday.

KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh said Trauma-2 would increase the university’s capacity to handle road accident victims and other critically injured patients, while reducing bed shortages and stretcher-based treatment. (Pic for representation)

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KGMU will seek approval to recruit around 1,750 doctors, nurses, paramedics and other staff for the centre. It is expected to ease pressure on the existing 494-bed Trauma-1, which often treats more than 500 patients. Officials said the facility sometimes has over 100 patients receiving treatment on stretchers because of the shortage of beds. .

KGMU spokesperson Dr KK Singh said Trauma-2 would increase the university’s capacity to handle road accident victims and other critically injured patients, while reducing bed shortages and stretcher-based treatment.

AI chatbot for patients

KGMU is also preparing to launch an AI chatbot to help patients find departments, doctors, OPD timings and hospital facilities. Appointment booking may also be added.

Nityanand said patients would be able to access the information through their mobile phones, the KGMU website and hospital app, helping reduce unnecessary movement and crowding on the campus.

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{{^usCountry}} The 4,000-bed hospital sees around 7,000-8,000 OPD patients daily, creating a heavy patient load and making it difficult for patients and attendants to locate departments and services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 4,000-bed hospital sees around 7,000-8,000 OPD patients daily, creating a heavy patient load and making it difficult for patients and attendants to locate departments and services. {{/usCountry}}

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