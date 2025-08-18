KGMU docs give new lease of life to 3-year-old boy

A 3-year-old boy of Gomti Nagar area in Lucknow, fell from a height of 20 feet and was impaled by an iron rod that pierced through his head and shoulder. The family initially took him to a private hospital, where the surgery cost was estimated to be over ₹15 lakh. KGMU campus (File)

Unable to afford the expenses, the family brought the child to KGMU’s Trauma Centre at around 11:45pm on Saturday, with the iron rod still lodged in his body, stated a press release shared with the media on Sunday.

The challenge was to cut the iron rod without causing further damage to the child’s head, also conducting a CT scan with the iron rod in place, not only this, positioning the child for surgery due to the rod’s location was also very difficult, stated Dr KK Singh, media cell incharge, KGMU.

Led by Dr BK Ojha, the neurosurgery team successfully removed the iron rod. Dr Ankur Bajaj, Dr Saurabh Raina, Dr Jason, and Dr Basu performed the surgery.The anesthesia team, led by Dr Kushwaha and Dr Mayank Sachan, provided crucial support. The surgery lasted approximately 3.5 hours, he stated further.

The child’s condition has improved slightly, and his vital signs are stable. He is currently in the paediatric ICU on a ventilator, under the care of Dr Sanjeev Verma’s team, he added.

The family is grateful and has praised the doctors.