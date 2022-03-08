KGMU gets nod for kidney transplants, registrations underway

Patient registrations have begun for kidney transplants at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) after the directorate of medical education and training has recently given permission for running a kidney transplant programme at KGMU, which is the third such facility in the state capital after SGPGIMS and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences.

“At present, four patients are in our contact and we have begun the process to evaluate them and their donors. This takes up to two months to prepare both the recipient and the donor for a transplant operation,” said Prof Vishwajeet Singh, HoD, nephrology.

KGMU had carried out a transplant a year earlier and the patient who had undergone the transplant is doing fine but the programme could not run as the only nephrologist left the university. “We now have Dr Lakshya Kumar with us in the nephrology department, and Dr Meedhavi Gautam from the department of medicine, who is expert in nephrology, will also be part of our programme,” said Dr Vishwajeet Singh.

The transplant will be conducted in coordination with the urology department. “Our infrastructure is ready and tested for transplant operations. We just need to proceed with identifying patients and making other necessary preparations including the legal ones,” said Prof SN Sankhwar, HoD, urology.

KGMU shall conduct transplant at the least expense as compared to SGPGIMS or RMLIMS as charges here are less than both the institutes, while the expense as compared to private hospitals will be less than one-fourth, approximately.

“A large number of patients are in need of kidney transplant in the state but not all can afford private hospitals, hence, starting another centre for kidney transplant in UP after SGPGIMS and Lohia Institute will bring relief to many patients, particularly the poor,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Process to be followed

Patients in need of kidney transplants, can contact the doctors in the nephrology or urology department OPD. “A patient in need of a transplant can come to our OPD, where we can evaluate them and prepare them for the procedure,” said Dr Singh.

