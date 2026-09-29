KGMU nursing students resume protest

Nursing students at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) resumed their indefinite sit-in protest on Monday, halting classes and demanding action on their demands, including the resignation of the Dean and Principal, following the death of a second year BSc nursing student.

KGMU (File photo)

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The student died at a private hospital in Varanasi after developing fever. Students alleged that she faced difficulties in obtaining leave while being ill and that nursing students were required to perform OPD and ward duties despite being unwell.

The protesters also raised concerns over academic schedules, duty requirements and hostel facilities, alleging that repeated complaints to the administration had not been addressed.

The students had earlier staged a protest on September 21. The agitation was suspended after KGMU vice-chancellor held talks with them and assured a decision on their demands by Saturday. However, students alleged that no satisfactory action was taken by the deadline, prompting them to resume the protest on Monday.

The deceased student’s mother has written to the chief minister, principal secretary and KGMU administration seeking an impartial inquiry and action against those responsible.

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{{^usCountry}} KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said the administration had accepted the students’ legitimate demands and appealed to them to withdraw the protest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} KGMU spokesperson Prof KK Singh said the administration had accepted the students’ legitimate demands and appealed to them to withdraw the protest. {{/usCountry}}

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