KGMU plans multi-storey building on freed land

King George’s Medical University (KGMU) will house its centralised Hospital Revolving Fund (HRF) store and patient utility centres in a new multi-storey building that will come up in an area that was previously encroached, said its media cell in-charge Dr KK Singh on Friday. (File)

According to Dr Singh, an area of around 20,000 square feet, which is now vacant after the removal of the encroachments, will be used for the enhancement in the infrastructure of the university.

Along with the centralised HRF store, several HRF counters will also be set up there to ease the load on other counters where patients and their attendants wait in queues to get medicines, said Dr Singh.

Offices of the assistant medical superintendent (AMS) and deputy medical superintendent (DMS) will be relocated there.

Patient utility centres will also be established there to aid in the hospital’s non-medical support services to patients, such as food and nutrition, hygiene maintenance, and waste management.

Around 70 to 80 staff members, including nursing and para-medical staff, will be deployed in the building, he added.