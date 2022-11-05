Kin of brain-dead youth donate organs in Lucknow

The organs of a brain-dead youth were donated to needy patients by the family after doctors of the King George’s Medical University declared the youth brain-dead.

The 21-year-old man had been admitted to the hospital after a road accident on October 24 in Hamirpur. The deceased worked as a transport helper.

The liver and one kidney were transplanted to a patient by a team of doctors at KGMU, led by Dr Abhijit Chandra, HoD gastro surgery, while one kidney was sent to PGI for another patient, via a green corridor. The corneas have also been donated and have been kept at the eye bank at KGMU.

“One liver and a kidney were received by my father, who is 58-year-old and was suffering with illness for a long time,” said Rakshanda, daughter of the recipient, who underwent organ transplant operation at KGMU.

“My father lives in Azamgarh and as soon as the call came from KGMU we called him here for the operation,” said Rakshanda.