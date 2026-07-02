‘Kingpin’ of Muz’nagar bonded labour racket nabbed in Haryana

MEERUT In a major breakthrough, Ankit Balyan, the prime accused and factory owner at the centre of a bonded labour case in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended in Haryana on Thursday. Balyan, who had been evading five dedicated teams of the UP Police since June 23, was arrested in Palwal district by Haryana Police under the Arms Act, said officials.

The arrest brings renewed focus to the shocking human rights violations alleged to have occurred at Balyan’s disposable leaf plate and bowl factory in Mandi village. (Sourced)

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Authorities said Balyan was nabbed within the jurisdiction of the Hodal police station while allegedly in possession of an illegal country-made firearm. Muzaffarnagar SSP Sanjai Kumar Verma confirmed the development, noting that UP authorities are in direct coordination with the Palwal SP.

The arrest brings renewed focus to the shocking human rights violations alleged to have occurred at Balyan’s disposable leaf plate and bowl factory in Mandi village. According to investigators, Balyan illegally confined nearly a dozen labourers trafficked from Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttarakhand and various districts across Uttar Pradesh.

The captive workers were allegedly forced to toil day and night without wages. Those who resisted faced severe repercussions, with police reports indicating the labourers were subjected to brutal beatings, prolonged starvation and systemic physical abuse as punishment.

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{{^usCountry}} The alleged torture came to light after Vikram, a labourer from Rajasthan, managed to escape the factory by scaling its boundary wall after evading guards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The alleged torture came to light after Vikram, a labourer from Rajasthan, managed to escape the factory by scaling its boundary wall after evading guards. {{/usCountry}}

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Bleeding and visibly traumatised, Vikram reached Titawi police station and narrated his ordeal. His account prompted immediate action from the cops, who, accompanied by officials from the Labour Department, raided the factory and rescued the remaining workers who were allegedly being held captive.

The investigation has also uncovered the suspicious death of Arjun Topi, a labourer from Nepal who had been employed at the factory.

Police allege that Arjun died after being subjected to torture by Ankit Balyan and his associates. Based on the findings, police have added charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder to the case.

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Following the incident, Balyan had been absconding since June 23 while police teams worked to trace his whereabouts.

SSP SK Verma said Haryana Police informed Muzaffarnagar authorities about Balyan’s arrest. Given the seriousness of the case, UP Police will obtain a B-Warrant from the local court in Haryana to bring the accused to Muzaffarnagar for further investigation.

He added that two labourers are still missing. During police remand, investigators will question Balyan about their whereabouts and determine whether they have suffered any harm.

Police had already arrested Ankit Balyan’s father, Pradeep Balyan and the factory’s chief supervisor, Shiva, a resident of Ukawali in Budhana. Both have been sent to judicial custody.

Investigators also arrested Rabit, an alleged middleman accused of luring vulnerable labourers to the factory on false promises of employment.

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All rescued workers have since been provided immediate financial assistance, food, accommodation, and transportation by the administration before being safely reunited with their families.

With the arrest of the alleged kingpin, police have now intensified efforts to dismantle the entire network involved in the alleged bonded labour operation and uncover the full extent of the abuse.