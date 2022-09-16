Knee deep in water, Lucknow official takes stock of flooding in city. Video

Lucknow has been battered by heavy rain, prompting closures of all government and private schools in the city as flooding was reported on streets. In an unfortunate incident on Friday, the collapse of the wall of an under construction house in Uttar Pradesh’s capital claimed nine lives. Three couples - all of them construction labourers - and three children were among those who died.

Following the massive flooding on streets, the administration has swung into action with chief minister Yogi Adityanath issuing directions to government officials.

A video showed Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob inspecting water-logging issues after the massive downpour battered the city. But this video was unlike any usual inspection. Accompanied by other people, she was knee deep in water. A cop walking next to her was seen carrying an umbrella.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Lucknow Commissioner Roshan Jacob inspects waterlogging issues after heavy rain lashes city



The senior official was seen carrying her slippers in her hand as she struggled to walk on the flooded road. “Ma’am, you should wear your slippers,” she was told. The official - along with others - was also seen talking to officials around, taking stock of the situation.

In view of the heavy rain forecast across Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on Friday morning directed officials concerned in the affected parts of the state to carry out relief and rescue operations. Officials have also been told to survey their respective areas and keep an eye on the relief work. Those affected should be given speedy support, the CM has told officials, also seeking a crop damage report in the areas that have been hit by heavy downpour.

