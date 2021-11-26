Kovind says new education policy will strengthen regional languages

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the new education policy (NEP) would strengthen the regional languages as it recommends their promotion in research and scientific education.

Kovind also said this would be in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision and the new education policy would play an important role in making the country a knowledge superpower.

Kovind was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Harcourt Butler Technological University (HBTU) in Kanpur.

Girl students should be encouraged in the field of technical education, he said.

“The participation of girls in technical education was not satisfactory. I have been to numerous convocations and have found the girls excelling and their performance impressive. Their participation in this field (technical educations) needs to get better and encouraged, and boost women empowerment in the true spirit,” he said.

He asked HBTU to improve its national rankings and break into top 25 institutes of the country by 2047. President Kovind emphasised on the need for innovation and technology development in the country.

“Only those countries remain at the forefront that give priority to these two aspects and prepare their citizens for future challenges,” Kovind said.

India has moved rapidly in the field of technology development, but a long road is still ahead, he said.

“Institutes like HBTU become important in this context. The technical institutions should inculcate the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in students,” Kovind said.

It should be done in a way the students become job givers rather than being job seekers, thus making a contribution to the country, Kovind suggested.

He underlined the importance of making Kanpur a garbage-free city and the role that the institutes of higher education, industrial research, people and students can play.

“A cue can be taken from Indore city in the field of cleanliness and Kanpur should rank in the top five most clean cities,” he said.

The President released a coffee table book, university history book, postal stamp and commemorative coin on the occasion. Kovind also inaugurated 10 buildings.

HBTU is one of the oldest engineering institutes of the country and has completed 100 years this year. It was named after Spencer Harcourt Butler, who was the governor of the then United Provinces.