Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Seva Sansthan appears in Mathura court

The counsel for Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan on Tuesday appeared in the court of the additional district judge (court no. 7) at Mathura during the hearing of a petition filed by Lucknow-based lawyer seeking permission to file a suit in representative capacity on Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi issue in Mathura.

The application, filed by Lucknow-based lawyer Shailendra Singh, is yet to be allowed. Earlier on September 19 (Monday), the court of the additional district judge (court no. 07) had fixed Tuesday for hearing.

Mukesh Khandelwal, the counsel for Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan appeared in the case and sought copies of documents to file reply on behalf of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan (a body formerly known as Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sangh till 1978) and is working under umbrella of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Trust.

“The petitioner had impleaded Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan in the petition filed but had omitted to do so in the application filed seeking permission under section 92 of Civil Procedure Code. As such, the court issued directions and fixed September 26, 2022 as the next date in the case” Khadelwal said.

The court of the additional district judge in Mathura was to hear the arguments on Tuesday in the petition moved under sections 91 and 92 of the Civil Procedure Code seeking permission to file a suit in representative capacity on the issue of Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

On Monday, the management committee of the Shahi Eidgah Mosque filed its objections in the court. The committee challenged the rights of the petitioner to move such an application under section 92 of the Civil Procedure Code.

Two other cases on the issue concerning Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi were also listed for Tuesday but the presiding officer in court of civil judge (senior division), Mathura, was on leave and thus October 3, 2022 was fixed in both cases, including the one filed by Lucknow-based lawyer Shailendra Singh and other petition filed by Manish Yadav. Yadav had even gone to the Allahabad high court seeking early disposal of his application moved for having survey at Shahi Eidgah Mosque.

