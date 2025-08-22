Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah case: HC adjourns hearing till Sept 12

The Allahabad high court on Friday adjourned till September 12 the hearing in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah title dispute at Mathura. The order was passed by Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, who is hearing 18 consolidated suits on the issue. The order was passed by Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, who is hearing 18 consolidated suits on the issue. (For Representation)

Justice Mishra fixed the next date for hearing granting time to plaintiffs in various suits on the application moved by Muslim side to the effect that after the order of high court treating suit no. 17 as representative suit, the hearing of other suits be stayed.

By an order dated July 18, the high court allowed application for representative capacity under Order 1 Rule 8 CPC and after this now suit no.17 will be treated as representative suit and be heard and decided first. A representative suit allows one or more persons to sue or be sued on behalf of numerous persons who have the same interest in a suit.

Earlier, on July 4, the Allahabad high court had dismissed an application moved by the Hindu side seeking a court direction that the word “disputed structure” be used in place of “Shahi Eidgah mosque” in the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah title dispute case.

The Hindu side has filed 18 suits. The controversy concerns the Aurangzeb-era Shahi Eidgah mosque at Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at Lord Krishna’s birthplace.

The Hindu side has sought possession of the site after removal of the structure of Shahi Eidgah Masjid. It has also sought restoration of the temple in its place and permanent injunction in this regard. In May 2023, the Allahabad high court had transferred all such suits from the Mathura court to itself.