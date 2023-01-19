KSSSCI, RMLIMS sign MoU to expand community oncology services

Kalyan Singh Super Specialty Cancer Institute (KSSSCI) and Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences RMLIMS signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday to expand the community oncology services in Lucknow.

The goal of community oncology service is to empower the community on cancer prevention and early detection. It aims to spread awareness about preventable cancers, common cancer symptoms and diagnostic facilities for cancers to promote early detection.

Dr Manish Kumar Singh of RMLIMS said, “The MoU between two government hospitals to expand oncology services in the state capital is important because there are more than 13 lakh cases of cancer across the country and 8 lakh deaths occur due to cancer in India every year. In Uttar Pradesh, the corresponding figures of cases and deaths are 2 lakhs and 1.4 lakhs respectively. Out of these, almost 50% of cancers occurring in India are preventable.”

Dr Ayush Lohiya of KSSSCI, Lucknow said, “Most common cancers in Uttar Pradesh are oral cancer (more than 25,000 cases/year), breast cancer (more than 15,000 cases/year) and cervical cancer (15,000 cases/year). Majority of these cancer cases are diagnosed at a later stage which makes the treatment difficult and expensive. To improve the outcome of the patients, it is essential to prevent cancers and to diagnose cancer patients at an earlier stage.”

Professor RK Dhiman, director, KSSSCI, stressed upon the role of early diagnosis in cancers. He said, “By increasing awareness about its symptoms the number of cancer cases as well as deaths could be reduced in the state.”

Professor Soniya Nityanand, director, RMLIMS said, “Number of cancer cases are expected to rise in future in India. Hence, there is a need to focus on its prevention. Majority of oral and cervical cancers in India are preventable with the help of tobacco cessation and HPV vaccination.”