Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra’s second bail plea rejected

District and sessions judge, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mukesh Mishra on Monday rejected the second bail application of Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Tikunia violence case, after his counsel urged the court not to press upon it.

Giving this information, district government counsel (DGC) Arvind Tripathi said defence counsel Awadhesh Singh urged the court not to press upon Ashish Mishra’s second bail application following which district and sessions judge ordered to reject it.

Ashish Mishra had on Saturday (December 18) moved a bail application under modified sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in connection with FIR number 219 before the court of the district and sessions judge here.

FIR number 219 pertains to the killing of four farmers and a local journalist during the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri where a total of eight people were killed on the day. Besides Ashish Mishra, 15-20 others have been named in the FIR number 219 lodged with Tikunia kotwali in connection with the October 3 violence.

Meanwhile, the first bail applications of five other accused of Tikunia violence (FIR number 219) namely Ankit Das, Shekhar Bharti, Nandan Singh Bisht, Latif alias Kale and Satyam alias Satya Prakash Tripathi were also rejected by the district and sessions judge when their counsel urged the court not to press upon them, DGC Tripathi said.

The bail applications of the five accused had been moved in the district sessions court in FIR number 219 to seek bail under sections 147, 148, 149,279, 338,304 A and 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) after being rejected by the lower court.

However, on December 14, the CJM court had allowed the special investigators to add sections 307 (attempt to murder), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous harm with dangerous weapons) of IPC and sections 3/25/30 read with section 35 of the Arms Act, which were not part of the original FIR number 219 in which Ashish Mishra is the main accused.

The court had also allowed the SIT probing the Tikunia violence case to drop sections 279, 338 and 304A of the IPC from the FIR number 219. The modifications in the sections were allowed after chief investigating officer Vidyaram Diwakar, in his report to the court, described the act as premeditated with the intention to kill.

Tripathi said following this development, during hearing on their bail applications, the defence counsel urged not to press upon them, following which district and sessions judge Mukesh Mishra rejected their bail applications.