Lakhimpur violence: Two accused remanded in 3-day police custody

The two accused were arrested on November 3 in connection with the Lakhimpur violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed
The two accused were arrested on November 3 in connection with the Lakhimpur violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed (HT file photo)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 09:09 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lakhimpur Kheri

Additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM), Mona Singh, remanded two accused of Tikunia violence case Ranjit Singh and Avtar Singh in three-day police custody on Tuesday, said senior prosecuting officer (SPO) SP Yadav. He added that the police custody remand (PCR) of the two accused would start on Wednesday (November 10) and end on Saturday (November 13).

Violence had erupted at Tikunia in Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 when four farmers were allegedly mowed down by a speeding vehicle during a protest. A local journalist, a driver and two Bharatiya Janata Party workers were also killed in the subsequent violence.

Hearing on the police custody remand of these two accused started on Monday. However, on the request of defence counsel, the hearing was deferred till Tuesday, Yadav had said. Ranjit Singh and Avtar Singh had been arrested on November 3 by the special investigators in connection with the First Information Report (FIR) number 220 lodged by Sumit Jaiswal.

Jaiswal himself is one of the 13 accused mentioned in the FIR number 219. The accused includes union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra. In FIR 220, the special investigators have arrested four accused, including Gurvinder Singh, Vichitra Singh, Ranjit Singh and Avtar Singh.

