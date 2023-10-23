Lalitpur pharma park: U.P. eyes one lakh crore investment, 1.5 lakh jobs

A pharma park spanning over 2,000 acres is to come up in Lalitpur, which will accommodate up to 70 manufacturing units.

The park is expected to attract an investment of ₹1 lakh crore into the state, a press statement issued by the state government on Monday read.

This development is expected to generate more than 1.5 lakh job opportunities. Supporting industries related to pharma will indirectly create 3 lakh jobs, the release read further.

The state government will provide 94 plots in the park, in which plots will range from five acres to 50 acres. This includes three plots of 50 acres, five of 30 acres, eight of 20 acres, 15 plots of 15 acres, 20 plots of 10 acres, and 43 plots of five acres each. Out of the total area, the government will provide plots for industry set-ups in 53%, while the remaining portion will be allocated for other facilities, the statement read.

The park will also allocate 60 acres for residential (housing group) and 40 acres for commercial activities.

“Manufacturing medicine in the state means the cost to patients will be less as transport cost and taxes from other states can be excluded,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

Ensuring smooth power supply and upgrading the airport is also in the plan. Additionally, a check-dam reservoir and a pumping station will be constructed on the Jamni River at an estimated cost of ₹60 crore.

Along with this, about 12 types of concessions will be given to the industry to set up plants in UP. These include interest subsidy, SGST refund, exemption from stamp duty and registration charges, electric duty exemption, EPF reimbursement, hire subsidy, air cargo handling subsidy, patent registration subsidy, quality certification subsidy, skill development incentive, and others.

