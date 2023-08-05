Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2023 brochure launched: Scientific temper talent hunt exam to be held at October end

The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IITK), hosted the launch of the brochure of Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan (VVM) 2023, the country’s scientific talent search examination based on digital devices, this week. Jointly organised by Vijnana Bharati, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), and the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2023 aims to identify and nurture scientific talent among students.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Students from Classes 6 to 11 of all Boards can register for the examination on - vvm.org.in. The examination will be held on October 29 and/or October 30, 2023, between 10 AM to 6 PM (90 minutes). The results will be announced on November 10, 2023.

In all, 120 students from Uttar Pradesh will have the opportunity to participate in the state-level camp. The top 18 achievers will receive cash prizes of ₹5000, ₹3000, and ₹2000, respectively. The top 12 students will advance to the national camp. Every participant will receive a district-level certificate.

The examination will comprise 100 questions to be answered within 90 minutes, mostly application-based questions. The last date for applying to Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan is September 15, with a registration fee of ₹200.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vidyarthi Vigyan Manthan 2023-24 edition will provide special opportunities to participating students, including training and internships (01 to 03 weeks) at reputed national research laboratories or institutions like Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), etc., for the national (Himalayans) and regional winners. Additionally, they will be granted a scholarship of ₹2000 per month. The national winner (Himalayans) will also be assigned a prestigious project/activity for one year, to be periodically evaluated.