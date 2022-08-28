Law and order under Yogi Adityanath as good as it was in Kalyan Singh regime: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh under chief minister Yogi Adityanath at present was as good as it was during the tenure of former chief minister the late Kalyan Singh in the 1990s.

“During the previous governments, there used to be ease of doing crime. But during Kalyan Singh ji’s tenure, there used to be ease of doing business just as is the case today under chief minister Yogi Adityanath where bulldozer is the answer to all criminals,” Rajnath Singh said after unveiling a statue of Kalyan Singh outside the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) office on Sunday.

“Kalyanji was a strong-willed politician who neither hesitated in ensuring that the anti-copying law came into being, nor flinched a bit before deciding to sacrifice his government after the demolition of the Babri structure,” Rajnath Singh said

“After the demolition, I recall having gone to meet Kalyan Singhji and told him that since the Babri structure is now demolished, our government could be dismissed. At this, Kalyan Singhji told me that he wouldn’t mind, even if a hundred such governments were to be sacrificed for the Ram temple,” Rajnath said.

The defence minister recalled that during national executive meetings of the party, Kalyan Singh was the chief minister to get the maximum attention.

“His success on the law-and-order front was discussed across the country,” Rajnath said.

He also recalled how the anti-copying law came into existence in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s.

“As chief minister, Kalyan Singhji played a pivotal role in the field of education. I was the education minister in his government and twice the anti-copying ordinance could not be passed in the assembly. I met him and explained about the whole thing and in the next assembly session, the move was passed and it became a law. Such was his resolve,” Rajnath said. Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia, who also paid rich tributes to Kalyan Singh, said the 12 ft statue of the late chief minister was mounted on an 8ft platform.

Earlier, BJP leader Praveen Garg, also the national chief of the Vovinam Martial Arts Association, met Rajnath and invited him to be the chief guest for the national level sports meet, scheduled from September 22 to 25 at Lucknow’s KD Singh Babu stadium.