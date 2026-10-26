Lawlessness at its peak in Uttar Pradesh: Nagina MP

Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad on Monday alleged that lawlessness was at its peak in Uttar Pradesh and that influential people continued to intimidate the poor despite the government’s claims that mafia had been wiped out in the state. ASP (Kanshi Ram) chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad addressing a public meeting in Prayagraj on October 26. (HT photo)

Without naming Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh, Azad said the government often claimed to have eliminated mafia elements from the state, yet an influential leader was openly displaying weapons and creating fear among weaker sections of society.

The Nagina MP made these remarks at a public meeting in Prayagraj’s Phulpur. His remarks came days after the Kunda MLA performed traditional “Shastra Pujan” in Pratapgarh on Dussehra. During the ceremony, hundreds of licensed weapons were displayed.

Responding to questions about the BSP chief, Chandrashekhar described himself as the ideological successor of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. He said he had earlier tried to work with Mayawati but the effort did not succeed, and so he was now focused on strengthening his own movement.

During his speech, he accused the state government of failing to generate employment for young people. Azad claimed that thousands of educated youth were struggling to find jobs despite possessing academic qualifications.

He also alleged that schools were being shut down while liquor shops were being allowed to expand—a trend, he claimed, that was pushing young people toward substance abuse.

Raising concerns over the electoral process, Azad alleged irregularities during the MLC elections. He reiterated his demand for the abolition of digital voter lists and advocated for returning to ballot paper-based elections.

On opposition unity, he said his party had not yet entered into any alliance. He added that any alliance, whenever finalised, would be announced publicly and opposition parties would have to work together to defeat the BJP.