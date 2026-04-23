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Lawyer jumps to death in Kanpur court premises; note reveals childhood humiliation, failure in exam

Lawyer jumps to death in Kanpur court premises; note reveals childhood humiliation, failure in exam

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:47 pm IST
PTI |
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Kanpur, A 24-year-old lawyer on Thursday ended his life by jumping from the fifth floor of the court building here, police said. A two-page suicide note he left behind revealed incidents from his childhood and adolescence due to which he feld humiliated and ashamed, they said.

Lawyer jumps to death in Kanpur court premises; note reveals childhood humiliation, failure in exam

Priyanshu Srivastava was rushed to Ursula Horsman Memorial hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

The incident triggered chaos in the court premises, with hundreds of lawyers gathering at the spot. A team from the Kotwali police cordoned off the area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Satyajeet Gupta said Srivastava posted a two-page suicide note on his WhatsApp Status shortly before the incident.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal told PTI that the note stated that when he was 6, Srivastava drank mango juice from the refrigerator without permission. His father stripped him and forced him out of the house for it.

He wrote that the episode left a lasting psychological impact, leading to persistent feelings of guilt and inferiority, Lal said.

The note also refers to an incident in 2016, when as a class 9 student he wanted to opt for Physical Education but was pressured by his father to choose Computer.

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from the court premises.

"The suicide note and WhatsApp status are being closely examined," Gupta told reporters.

The police sent his body for a post-mortem, and launched an investigation into the suicide, the DCP said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lawyer jumps to death in Kanpur court premises; note reveals childhood humiliation, failure in exam
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