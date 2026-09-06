Lawyer killed, two injured as Gorakhpur ghat shelter collapses after lightning strike

A 46-year-old advocate was killed and two others seriously injured after a dome-shaped shelter at Guru Gorakhnath Ghat on the Rapti river collapsed on Sunday afternoon after being struck by lightning, officials said.

District magistrate Deepak Meena ordered an inquiry into the allegations and a technical inspection of the structure. (HT)

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According to officials, the incident occurred around noon when people had gathered under the dome during heavy rain. The victims were at the ghat to attend the last rites of a colleague’s mother. A preliminary inquiry suggested lightning struck the structure shortly before the collapse.

The deceased, Alok Asthana, an advocate and Rapti Nagar resident, died while being shifted from the district hospital to Baba Raghav Das (BRD) Medical College. Another advocate, Sanjay Singh, sustained serious injuries and was referred to BRD for treatment, circle officer (Kotwali) Omkar Datta Tiwari said.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced ₹4 lakh ex gratia for the bereaved family, with additional assistance from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The incident triggered protests by lawyers over an alleged delay in arranging an ambulance and providing treatment. District magistrate Deepak Meena ordered an inquiry into the allegations and a technical inspection of the structure.

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{{^usCountry}} “If any negligence is found, action will be taken against those responsible,” Meena said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “If any negligence is found, action will be taken against those responsible,” Meena said. {{/usCountry}}

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Police registered an FIR under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the CMO and five health department employees following a complaint by Asthana’s wife, officials said.