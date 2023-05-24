Atiq’s lawyer booked for demanding 3 crore as extortion

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 24, 2023 12:22 AM IST

Mishra has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and said, “The FIR makes completely false allegations against me as part of a conspiracy to malign my image and harm my reputation.”

Slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad’s lawyer Vijay Mishra has been booked for allegedly demanding 3 crore extortion money from a plywood trader in Prayagraj district.

On April 20, Mishra called Saeed on his phone and demanded 3 crore in the name Atiq and his henchmen, the trader alleged. (File)

In his complaint to the Attarsuiya police in Prayagraj, Sayeed Ahmad, who hails from Dariyabad and owns a shop in Muthiganj, said Mishra had bought goods worth 1.20 lakh from him on credit, but refused to clear his dues even days later.

On April 20, Mishra called Saeed on his phone and demanded 3 crore in the name Atiq and his henchmen, the trader alleged.

Attarsuiya SHO Yogesh Pratap Singh said an FIR was registered against Vijay Mishra on Sunday night. Appropriate action will be taken after investigation, he added.

Meanwhile, Mishra has denied all allegations of wrongdoing and said, “The FIR makes completely false allegations against me as part of a conspiracy to malign my image and harm my reputation.”

