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LDA clears 31 crore dues under OTS-2026 drive

Officials said a major relief case was reported from the Sitapur Road scheme, where an allottee received a waiver of nearly ₹37 lakh after his liability had risen to ₹2.36 crore due to accumulated interest.

Published on: May 17, 2026 04:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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The Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) One-Time Settlement (OTS)-2026 scheme has begun easing the financial burden on property allottees, with hundreds receiving waivers on compound and penal interest. The authority has generated demands worth 31.18 crore after processing applications, indicating strong participation from residents aiming to clear long-pending dues and secure ownership rights.

Representational image (Sourced)

Officials said a major relief case was reported from the Sitapur Road scheme, where an allottee received a waiver of nearly 37 lakh after his liability had risen to 2.36 crore due to accumulated interest.

A residential plot had been allotted to Shiv Pratap Singh, who failed to deposit the amount within the stipulated period, leading to mounting dues. After applying under OTS-2026, the authority recalculated the amount and granted relief through an interest waiver, reducing his liability.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar felicitated beneficiaries with certificates at a programme held at Parijat Auditorium on Saturday. Family members described the scheme as a relief for those struggling with rising dues.

Kumar said the scheme has received a positive response across categories. As per LDA data, 573 allottees have applied so far, while 566 applications have been processed.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LDA clears 31 crore dues under OTS-2026 drive
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LDA clears 31 crore dues under OTS-2026 drive
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