LDA clears 31 crore dues under OTS-2026 drive

The Lucknow Development Authority’s (LDA) One-Time Settlement (OTS)-2026 scheme has begun easing the financial burden on property allottees, with hundreds receiving waivers on compound and penal interest. The authority has generated demands worth ₹31.18 crore after processing applications, indicating strong participation from residents aiming to clear long-pending dues and secure ownership rights.

Representational image (Sourced)

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Officials said a major relief case was reported from the Sitapur Road scheme, where an allottee received a waiver of nearly ₹37 lakh after his liability had risen to ₹2.36 crore due to accumulated interest.

A residential plot had been allotted to Shiv Pratap Singh, who failed to deposit the amount within the stipulated period, leading to mounting dues. After applying under OTS-2026, the authority recalculated the amount and granted relief through an interest waiver, reducing his liability.

LDA vice-chairman Prathamesh Kumar felicitated beneficiaries with certificates at a programme held at Parijat Auditorium on Saturday. Family members described the scheme as a relief for those struggling with rising dues.

Kumar said the scheme has received a positive response across categories. As per LDA data, 573 allottees have applied so far, while 566 applications have been processed.

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{{^usCountry}} Financial controller Deepak Singh said the scheme, launched on April 18, will remain open till July 17, 2026. A dedicated help desk has been set up at the headquarters, along with special camps across schemes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Financial controller Deepak Singh said the scheme, launched on April 18, will remain open till July 17, 2026. A dedicated help desk has been set up at the headquarters, along with special camps across schemes. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Other beneficiaries from Gomti Nagar, Basant Kunj and Kanpur Road schemes also received waivers ranging from ₹58,000 to ₹90,000 on pending dues. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Other beneficiaries from Gomti Nagar, Basant Kunj and Kanpur Road schemes also received waivers ranging from ₹58,000 to ₹90,000 on pending dues. {{/usCountry}}

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