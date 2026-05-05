LDA launches light, sound show at Ambedkar Memorial

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has launched a modern light and sound show at the Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal located in Gomti Nagar, aiming to transform the memorial into an interactive cultural and educational hub, while increasing evening footfall.

A scene from the light and sound show organised by LDA at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samajik Parivartan Sthal, Gomti Nagar, in Lucknow (Deepak Gupta/HT)

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The maiden show held on Monday left the audience spellbound with its brilliance.

Officials confirmed that the 30-minute presentation includes a short film and patriotic music, supported by six high-capacity projectors of 30,000 lumens each to ensure a vivid viewing experience. The show will run daily from 7:30 pm after successful trial runs that began on April 25.

Prathamesh Kumar, LDA vice-chairman, said that the authority developed the project at a cost of ₹18.40 crore to present the life and legacy of BR Ambedkar through advanced technology. The show narrates Ambedkar’s journey from his early struggles to his role in drafting the Constitution, using high-quality visuals, lighting, and sound.

The project also features narration by noted voice artist Harish Bhimani, known for his work in the television series Mahabharat.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition, LDA is developing a dedicated play area for children within the premises to enhance the visitor experience for families. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, LDA is developing a dedicated play area for children within the premises to enhance the visitor experience for families. {{/usCountry}}

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