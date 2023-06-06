Life term for Mukhtar Ansari: Congress leader Ajay Rai says ‘neither bowed to muscle power, nor lost patience in 32 years’

Congress leader Ajay Rai on Monday said that he neither bowed to muscle and money power nor lost patience even once in the over three-decade long (legal) fight against those who murdered his elder brother Awadhesh Rai, though he received several threats.

Congress leader Ajay Rai outside court in Varanasi after the verdict against Mukhtar Ansari on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This is the end of our many years of waiting. I, my parents, my brother’s daughter and the entire family kept patience. I received threats. But I never bowed before the mafia’s muscle power and money power. Mukhtar strengthened himself and expanded his influence, but we didn’t give up,” Ajay Rai said after an MP/MLA court in Varanasi on Monday sentenced Mukhtar Ansari to life imprisonment in the Awadhesh Rai murder case.

“We all fought this 32-year-long legal battle together and now have got success in it and the court has sentenced such a dreaded criminal to life. We all are thankful to the court,” said Ajay Rai. He thanked his team of lawyers.

He also said the BJP-led U.P. government would be responsible, if anything happens to him because it didn’t pay attention to his demand to enhance his security.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ajay Rai said during the 32-year-long legal battle, he received threats from the mafia and demanded that his security should be increased. “But nothing has happened.”

Soon after Mukhtar was sentenced, UP police tweeted: “Long arms of the Law—In a sensational murder case of 1991 in Varanasi, due to the relentless pursuit of the case by @UPGovt & district police, the Hon’ble MP/MLA Court sentenced the accused mafia Mukhtar Ansari to life imprisonment... #ZeroToleranceOnCrime.”

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted in Hindi: “I welcome the sentencing of the notorious criminal Mukhtar Ansari. The punishment is the outcome of the effective prosecution by the BJP government. Those who were earlier protected by the Samajwadi Party and were fed biryani, are getting punished now with the power of law.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}