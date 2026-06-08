Life through rituals: 23.42-crore museum to come up on Gomti Riverfront

The state government has approved an ambitious ₹23.42-crore project to establish a first-of-its-kind museum and ritual centre in Lucknow, which will showcase the complete journey of human life through India’s centuries-old traditions and rituals.

An exhibit at the museum (Sourced)

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The centre aims to offer an immersive experience centred on the rituals, customs and philosophies that shape Indian life from birth to death. It will blend ancient knowledge with modern technology through holograms, 270-degree projection screens, 3D mapping, panoramic video walls and interactive installations.

Visitors will be guided through the 16 Hindu samskaras—from Garbhadhana (conception) to Antyeshti (last rites)—while also exploring the four Purusharthas of Indian philosophy: Dharma, Artha, Kama and Moksha.

Officials believe the proposed Uttar Pradesh Sanskriti Sangrahalay—Museum and Ritual Centre will help attract domestic and international visitors.

The state government has already released ₹8 crore in the current financial year to begin work on the project, which will come up along the Gomti riverfront.

The museum’s galleries will explore themes ranging from the origins of rituals and family traditions to sacred knowledge systems, folk practices and spiritual beliefs. Dedicated sections will present marriage customs, rites of passage, tribal heritage and India’s diverse cultural expressions in an engaging format aimed at younger generations and international audiences.

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{{^usCountry}} A unique outdoor zone will recreate aspects of the later stages of life described in Indian philosophy, including Vanaprastha and Sannyasa. Landscaped spaces featuring water bodies, yajna kunds and ceremonial installations are also planned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A unique outdoor zone will recreate aspects of the later stages of life described in Indian philosophy, including Vanaprastha and Sannyasa. Landscaped spaces featuring water bodies, yajna kunds and ceremonial installations are also planned. {{/usCountry}}

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The architectural design will draw inspiration from Uttar Pradesh’s indigenous communities, including Tharu and Bhotiya traditions, while incorporating sustainable features such as solar energy systems, rainwater harvesting and climate-responsive construction.

Vedpati Mishra, director-general, tourism, said, “Visitors today want experiences, not just exhibits. This centre will present India’s living traditions, rituals and value systems through modern storytelling and immersive technologies, making them accessible to people from across the world,” he said.