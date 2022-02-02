Like vax, BJP to provide double dose ration every month: Yogi

GHAZIABAD/MEERUT Ahead of the UP Assembly elections, chief minister Yogi Adityanath promised that the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh would provide double dose ration every month to every household.

“Just like a free double dose vaccination, the BJP government would also provide you people with free double dose ration every month,” said Adityanath while addressing a gathering in Ghaziabad’s Modinagar constituency on Tuesday afternoon.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said 135 crore people got free vaccination and free tests under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership.

“The people who mislead you on vaccines asking you not to get vaccinated saying it is a BJP vaccine, tell them since it was a BJP vaccine, you vote for the BJP only,” said Adityanath.

Speaking about the developments in UP, he said 12 crore and 61 lakh UP people were given toilets after BJP came to power in 2017.

Taking a swipe at the previous Samajwadi Party government, Yogi claimed,” Before 2017, all the money meant for development works in UP was confined to the walls of Samajwadi party office, but when the BJP came to power, it extracted all the money. Out of which the 30,000 crore defence corridor, Delhi-Meerut rapid rail corridor is built.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said the previous government only spent money “constructing boundary walls for kabristans (burial grounds)”, whereas his government worked on developing pilgrimage centres and temples.

He also dismissed the Samajwadi Party’s (SP) claim of providing residents with free electricity up to 300 units, if the party came to power. “You should ask them if there was electricity available before 2017. The SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party preferred to stay in darkness,” Adityanath added.

He also alleged the SP diverted pension from the specially abled, widows and senior citizens to its party cadres.

Meanwhile, interacting with voters of Siwalkhas and Kithore constituencies in Meerut, Adityanath said the SP was a threat to the security of the society and only the BJP could provide a safe and secure atmosphere in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He called upon people to elect a government that could end riots in the state and urged them to vote in favour of BJP candidates.

“What was the situation in UP before 2017? People used to witness riots, fake cases were imposed on youths, farmers were helpless and committed suicides and daughters were also insecure,” said Adityanath, taking pot shots at the previous government.

He alleged that the SP government pushed the state into violence and held the party responsible for the Muzaffarnagar riots and the “killing” of devotees of Lord Ram in the past. He said this referring to the firing on “kar sevaks” in 1990 during the Samajwadi Party (SP) regime.

Adityanath also slammed the SP for naming institutions after Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. He said, “In the previous government, institutions were named after Aurangzeb. In Agra, they had named a museum after Aurangzeb. But when the BJP government came to power, it renamed the Mughal museum after Chhatrapati Shivaji,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The statements made by BJP leaders show that they want to indulge in the politics of hatred, which the SP is not involved in.This is why we have the support of people. BJP knows they are on the backfoot with the SP emerging as a formidable opponent,” said Rashid Malik, district (Ghaziabad) president of the SP.

BJP office-bearers said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally virtually in Ghaziabad on Wednesday. Besides, Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah will also campaign in Ghaziabad in the next few days.