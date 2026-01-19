Deoria , A contractual lineman died of electrocution while connecting electrical wires after climbing onto a transformer in the Lar area of the district, police said on Monday. Lineman electrocuted to death in UP's Deoria

According to police sources, the contract worker's body remained hanging on the transformer for three hours after the accident, which occurred on Sunday evening.

The body was finally brought down from the transformer late in the evening after the arrival of the Naib Tehsildar and the Sub-Divisional Officer of the electricity department, they said, adding that the police later sent the body for post-mortem.

According to the police, Mukhtar Sahni, 30, a resident of Dharhara village in the Lar area, was a contract lineman at the Fariyawadih power substation.

Shani, on Sunday evening, at around 6.00 pm, had gone to Majhwalia village to connect electrical wires at someone's house.

He climbed onto the transformer located near the junior high school in the village to connect the wires.

While he was still connecting the wires, the power supply suddenly switched on, causing him to be electrocuted and stuck to the transformer.

The person who had brought the lineman to connect the wires fled the scene after seeing him stuck to the transformer.

Upon learning of the incident, villagers rushed to the spot and informed Lar SHO Santosh Kumar Singh, who arrived at the scene.

However, the body could not be brought down due to the absence of any official or employee from the electricity department.

The SHO said that the mobile phone of Avinash Kumar, the Junior Engineer of the electricity department, was switched off.

His senior officers were contacted. After three hours, Naib Tehsildar Gopal and Electricity Department SDO Manish Kumar, along with several other officials, arrived at the spot.

The body was then brought down and subsequently sent for post-mortem examination.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.