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Liquor shop salesman killed after refusing early sale of alcohol in Lucknow

A 35-year-old salesman at a liquor shop was allegedly beaten to death with an iron rod in Lucknow’s Malihabad area on Monday morning after he reportedly refused to sell alcohol before the shop had opened

Updated on: May 11, 2026 07:20 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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A 35-year-old salesman at a liquor shop was allegedly beaten to death with an iron rod in Lucknow’s Malihabad area on Monday morning after he reportedly refused to sell alcohol before the shop had opened.

Accused Nanakke Kashyap (HT)

“The incident took place around 8:30 am in Dhedehmau village under Malihabad police station limits. The deceased was identified as Ajay Jaiswal alias Rinku, a resident of Saiyyad Bara. Another man, identified as Rajjan, 35 was injured while trying to intervene and is currently undergoing treatment,” said the Police statement.

CCTV footage of the incident captured the assault. In the video, the accused is seen repeatedly attacking the salesman with an iron rod before fleeing the scene while brandishing the weapon.

According to police, the accused has been identified as Nanakke Kashyap, a resident of the same village who lived near the liquor outlet. He was later arrested. “Preliminary investigation revealed that Kashyap allegedly demanded liquor before the shop opened. When Ajay refused, an argument broke out following which the accused attacked him with the rod, targeting his head,” said DCP North Gopal Choudhary.

 
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Liquor shop salesman killed after refusing early sale of alcohol in Lucknow
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Liquor shop salesman killed after refusing early sale of alcohol in Lucknow
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