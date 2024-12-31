Lko admin to begin crackdown on illegal Bangladeshi, Rohingya refugees

The identification of Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya refugees residing in the Uttar Pradesh capital without valid documentation is set to begin in the second week of January 2025. The move follows a violent incident involving women staff of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Sunday, prompting intensified action from authorities. The move follows a violent incident involving women staff of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) (Sourced)

Mayor Sushma Kharakwal has instructed LMC officials to launch a comprehensive drive aimed at identifying illegal settlers, particularly individuals not originally from Assam or West Bengal. The initiative seeks to detect those living without proper permits or those who may have fraudulently acquired Indian citizenship.

“These illegal settlers are creating law and order issues and targeting the local population,” Kharakwal stated. “Their identification and subsequent repatriation to their home countries are necessary to address growing concerns among residents about illegal immigration.”

LMC officials expect the operation to intensify after January 5, working with police and other departments to verify citizenship and identify illegal settlers.

The LMC has already pinpointed over 20 settlements where suspected Bangladeshi nationals and Rohingya refugees have been living for years. Officials will scrutinise residents’ documents and the history of these settlements to ascertain the legality of their stay.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh emphasised the administration’s firm stance against violence, especially incidents involving municipal workers. “Any attack on LMC workers or citizens by illegal settlers will not be tolerated. We are devising a strategy to clear illegal settlements and will take appropriate action soon,” he said.