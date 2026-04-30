...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Lko pharma professional loses 7 lakh in 9-day ‘digital arrest’ scam

According to the FIR, complainant Shailendra Dhar Dwivedi, a resident of Indira Nagar, received a call on April 9 from a man allegedly posing as a branch manager of Blue Dart Express in Mumbai’s Andheri East. The caller claimed that a parcel sent in Dwivedi’s name from Mumbai to Bangkok contained suspicious items, including passports, ATM cards, a laptop, clothes and 200 grams of MDMA.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 08:10 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

A pharma professional from Lucknow was allegedly duped of 7.2 lakh after cyber fraudsters kept him under a fake “digital arrest” for nine days, posing as courier executives and officials from multiple central agencies. Police registered an FIR and froze 1.27 lakh while efforts are underway to trace the accused.

Representational image (Sourced)

Brijesh Yadav, SHO, Cyber Police station, said the case has been registered under BNS sections 318 (4), 319 (2), 351 (4), and Section 66D of the IT Act, 2008.

Kiran Yadav, additional DCP Crime, said, “Police have managed to freeze 1.27 lakh so far and are working to trace the accused.”

According to the FIR, complainant Shailendra Dhar Dwivedi, a resident of Indira Nagar, received a call on April 9 from a man allegedly posing as a branch manager of Blue Dart Express in Mumbai’s Andheri East. The caller claimed that a parcel sent in Dwivedi’s name from Mumbai to Bangkok contained suspicious items, including passports, ATM cards, a laptop, clothes and 200 grams of MDMA.

The accused allegedly told Dwivedi that a case had been registered against him at the Mumbai Crime Branch and warned him of legal action unless he cooperated with the investigation.

After growing suspicious over repeated demands, Dwivedi realised he had allegedly been cheated and filed a complaint on the National Cyber Crime Reporting portal before approaching the cyber police station.

 
digital arrest cyber fraud
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lko pharma professional loses 7 lakh in 9-day ‘digital arrest’ scam
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Lko pharma professional loses 7 lakh in 9-day ‘digital arrest’ scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.