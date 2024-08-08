Lko’s Sarojini Nagar murder follow-up: Eight people including house help under scanner

The Lucknow police claimed to be close to working out the murder of a 70-year-old woman, with more than half a dozen people, including the house help, being suspects. The elderly woman was killed in her house, in LDA Colony, under the Sarojini Nagar police station limits, on Monday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

According to police sources, the motive behind the murder is said to be greed.

The post-mortem examination found marks of strangulation and hitting on the head with a heavy object.

Sarla Kaka, a resident of Sector-F, LDA Colony, Sarojini Nagar, who used to live alone in her house was found murdered on the 1st floor of her duplex apartment on Monday. Police had said that the elderly woman was strangled to death inside the house. Her throat was found tied with a towel and both her legs were also found tied with a dupatta.

DCP Tej Swaroop Singh said that the police has almost been solved on the basis of CCTV surveillance. Five teams have been formed to catch the accused.

“The CCTV footage was checked where the vegetable vendor and two men and four women who appeared in the CCTV and surveillance were taken into custody,” said a police official close to the investigation.

Sarla Kaka’s two gold bangles, a gold chain, three gold rings and gold tops were found missing.