LMA conducts wellness, happiness conclave for senior citizens

The Lucknow Management Association conducted a wellness and happiness conclave for senior citizens here at Smriti Bhavan on Saturday. The event was organised by Gyan Ganga and 2nd Innings senior citizens’ club.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The chief guest at the event was SK Garg, founder of Eldeco Group, and the proceedings were presided over by organiser and founder of Gyan Ganga (a senior citizen’s association) Nirmal Kumar.

Kumar himself is 93-years-old and ideated the event as according to him, senior citizens often lack a purpose or source of happiness. “I spoke to some medical experts and they informed me that the sadness quotient amongst senior citizens is very high, and lends to problems of old-age like dementia. They said that it is likely to become even more rampant in the coming years if the happiness and mental wellness of senior citizens is not elevated.”

Gyan Pandey, a coach, mentor and one of the speakers at the event said that senior citizens broadly face major problems such as loneliness, abuse, health care, security etc. “These problems are interlinked or inter- dependent.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Of the 57 people who signed up to attend the event from Gyan Ganga and 2nd Innings, 42 showed up, “which is a good turnout,” said Kumar. All of the attendees were above 60 years of age.

“We plan the next session in January on larger scale with more people attending it, he added.

“In the next session we are planning to invite motivational speakers and doctors to speak to the attendees. These associations have made tie-ups with hospitals in the city which will furnish the members with priority treatment and discounts for medical services,” he said.

“It’s a wonderful event, because at this age we need to have these kinds of events so that we can know how to live properly and be conscious of our overall health and happiness,” said Garg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}