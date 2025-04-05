Menu Explore
LMC collects 2 cr in hours as online tax portal reopens

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 05, 2025 09:18 PM IST

LMC chief tax assessment officer Ashok Singh said the website had been offline since Friday evening, after collecting ₹9 lakh earlier that day.

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) collected more than 2 crore in property tax within hours of reopening its online payment portal for the 2025–26 financial year, according to a press release. The portal went live at 3 pm on Saturday following maintenance work, and over 8,000 property owners completed digital payments the same day.

Those wishing to pay in cash may do so at counters from April 7, 2025. (Sourced)
LMC chief tax assessment officer Ashok Singh said the website had been offline since Friday evening, after collecting 9 lakh earlier that day. “Once the maintenance ended around 3 pm, we sent messages to all taxpayers with pending dues. By around 6 pm, over 2 crore had been collected,” he said. He added that those wishing to pay in cash may do so at counters from April 7, 2025.

Municipal commissioner Inderjit Singh confirmed that the LMC website (lmc.up.nic.in) will be fully functional for all users starting Monday. While the 10% discount applies to online payments until April 31, offline taxpayers using cash or cheque at zonal offices can avail an 8% rebate.

LMC officials noted that the funds will support civic infrastructure projects in Lucknow, including upgrades to roads, sanitation, water supply, and public services. Commissioner Singh urged citizens to pay early and make use of the available discounts.

