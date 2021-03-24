Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LMC executive passes 1946.82 cr budget
lucknow news

LMC executive passes 1946.82 cr budget

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) executive committee passed a budget of ₹1946
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
UPDATED ON MAR 24, 2021 10:18 PM IST
HT Image

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) executive committee passed a budget of 1946.82 crore for the financial year 2021-22 on Tuesday night.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “No new tax was imposed on the common man in the LMC budget. 5 crore was allocated to fight corona in the city. Things like sanitisers, masks, PPE kits and sanitising machines would be purchased from this budget.”

The executive committee decided to install statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev in a city park which would be selected later.

“A women’s bazaar would be set up and the place for it would be finalised by the mayor, along with women corporators. This bazaar would be a unique one in which all the shops would be owned and operated by women only,” she said.

The executive committee decided to construct a women’s toilet and baby feeding centre at main parks of the city. It also decided to extend 5% rebate on house tax to residents who have got rainwater harvesting system at their home.

A community centre for the Valmiki community would be made and 50 lakh has been earmarked for that.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fire breaks out at three places in Lucknow; properties worth crores gutted

State prepares to implement wider gap between Covidshield doses

Yogi dedicates 18 buildings in 13 districts

Death of 2 Pilibhit sisters: Post-mortem rules out rape, police question family members

While 5 crore has been allocated for nullah (drain) cleaning work, 4 crore has been earmarked for flood pumping stations. A sum of 176 crore was allocated for development works like construction of roads and drains.

A sum of 2 crore was given for construction of new garbage dump yards and 1 crore allocated for construction of new urinals and toilets in the city.

ACCENT ON SANITATION

The executive committee allocated 36 crore, especially for the management of solid waste in the city.

A sum of 140 crore was allocated for sanitation of the city and 11 crore was marked for the maintenance of Kanha Upvan and Lakshman Gaushala.

While 21 crore was allocated for streetlights, 30 crore was earmarked for the development of city parks.

A sum of 2 crore has been set aside for creating compost pits in every city park.

Besides, 150 crore will be spent on construction of Kalyan Mandap in the city parks .

3 crore will be spent on renovation of LMC hall and 2 crore for fencing of LMC land.

8 crore has been earmarked for creation of new parking lots in the city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Kangana Ranaut
IPL 2021
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP