LMC launches OTS scheme to waive interest, surcharge on property tax dues

: Property owners in Lucknow can now clear their long-pending property tax dues without paying the interest and surcharge accumulated on dues up to April 1, 2026, with the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) launching a one-time settlement (OTS) scheme.

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The scheme, which started on August 15, will remain open until December 15, giving defaulters four months to settle their outstanding house, water and sewer tax dues.

Under the scheme, property owners who pay their entire outstanding principal amount can claim exemption from applicable interest and surcharge. LMC will inform defaulters about their dues through SMS, email and letters between August 15 and September 14.

To make the process easier for residents, LMC has opened helpdesks in all eight zones. Property owners can submit applications online or offline and seek details of their outstanding dues. Officials will issue a signed and stamped receipt for every offline application.

LMC has also trained tax officials in the OTS software and application process. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar has directed officials to monitor the scheme closely and submit daily progress reports covering applications, payments collected and interest and surcharge waived.

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{{^usCountry}} The civic body will also organise camps and awareness meetings in wards in coordination with corporators and other public representatives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The civic body will also organise camps and awareness meetings in wards in coordination with corporators and other public representatives. {{/usCountry}}

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The scheme offers residents a time-bound opportunity to settle old tax liabilities while giving LMC a mechanism to recover long-pending dues. The electricity department has already applied under the scheme for its government buildings.

Polytechnic intersection cleared of 53 ramps

After the joint survey of officials, now the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Monday demolished 53 ramps around Polytechnic intersection, targeting structures that occupied public space and could obstruct traffic movement. The civic body also removed roadside stalls, counters and kiosks during an anti-encroachment drive extending from Polytechnic crossing to Chinhat.

The Zone-7 team, acting on the directions of municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, removed eight iron counters, 10 handcarts, nine pushcarts and six kiosks from roadsides and drainage strips.

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The civic body said the drive aimed to improve traffic movement and keep roads and drainage infrastructure accessible.

The LMC also acted against littering and the use of single-use plastic during the campaign.

LMC zonal officer Vikas Singh led the operation, with tax superintendent Vinay Maurya, the Enforcement Task Force and the 296 team assisting the drive.

The civic body said it would continue similar drives against encroachments and civic violations in other parts of Zone-7.