In a push to preserve Uttar Pradesh’s fading heritage, the state government has approved protection for 39 historical sites, including the long-neglected Musa Bagh on Lucknow’s outskirts, which has remained in ruins for years.

Musa Bagh as a garden was created by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula, while the Musa Bagh Kothi was built by Sa’adat Ali Khan, the sixth nawab of Awadh. (HT)

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The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the state archaeological advisory committee chaired by tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh on Tuesday. Of the 41 sites identified, 39 have been cleared for state protection, said Renu Dwivedi, director, state archaeology department.

Musa Bagh, a prominent but deteriorating structure, is expected to be a key focus of the conservation drive. Officials said its inclusion reflects an effort to restore and reintegrate neglected heritage into the city’s cultural landscape.

Talking to HT, Dwivedi said restoration work will begin in the current financial year, with repairs to the damaged structure using traditional techniques and materials such as lime mortar, jaggery, pulses and bel fruit, along with lakhori bricks. “In the second phase, the site will be developed as a tourist destination, with seating facilities and, later, a light-and-sound show,” she added.

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{{^usCountry}} At present, the state archaeology department protects 278 monuments. “Under the guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, we aim to increase this number to 300 by 2027,” Singh said, stressing the importance of heritage conservation for future generations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At present, the state archaeology department protects 278 monuments. “Under the guidance of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, we aim to increase this number to 300 by 2027,” Singh said, stressing the importance of heritage conservation for future generations. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The identified sites include ancient temples, forts, historic buildings and archaeological mounds, some dating back up to 3,000 years. Several belong to the Northern Black Polished Ware (NBPW) period, around 2,500 years old, said principal secretary (tourism and culture) Amrit Abhijat, who was present at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The identified sites include ancient temples, forts, historic buildings and archaeological mounds, some dating back up to 3,000 years. Several belong to the Northern Black Polished Ware (NBPW) period, around 2,500 years old, said principal secretary (tourism and culture) Amrit Abhijat, who was present at the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Other key sites include Panchmukhi Temple in Kanpur Nagar, Nageshwar Temple in Hardoi, Mahepasi mound in Unnao, Gondwani Temple in Jhansi, Tooti Ka Maqbara in Rampur, a Shiv temple in Varanasi and Shri Vasudev Temple in Mahoba,” according to an official statement issued by the state archaeology department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Other key sites include Panchmukhi Temple in Kanpur Nagar, Nageshwar Temple in Hardoi, Mahepasi mound in Unnao, Gondwani Temple in Jhansi, Tooti Ka Maqbara in Rampur, a Shiv temple in Varanasi and Shri Vasudev Temple in Mahoba,” according to an official statement issued by the state archaeology department. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials also proposed developing a thematic “Kushan Trail” by linking sites from the Kushan period to boost tourism. Visitor amenities such as libraries, interpretation centres and small coffee corners are planned at select locations.

“Musa Bagh as a garden was created by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula, while the Musa Bagh Kothi was built by Sa’adat Ali Khan, the sixth nawab of Awadh. The structure—two storeys on the south side and three on the river-facing side—was designed by the nawab himself. The Gomti once flowed close to the complex before changing course,” city-based historian PC Sarkar said.

The Kothi was used by Awadh’s rulers to entertain European guests. Musa Bagh also holds historical significance as the site of an early sepoy revolt, predating the uprising at Meerut, and later as the place where the revolt in Lucknow ended with the defeat of revolutionaries and the departure of Begum Hazrat Mahal.

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