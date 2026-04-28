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Long neglected, Lucknow’s Musa Bagh among 39 UP sites cleared for state protection

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the state archaeological advisory committee chaired by tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh on Tuesday. Of the 41 sites identified, 39 have been cleared for state protection, said Renu Dwivedi, director, state archaeology department. Musa Bagh, a prominent but deteriorating structure, is expected to be a key focus of the conservation drive. Officials said its inclusion reflects an effort to restore and reintegrate neglected heritage into the city’s cultural landscape.

Published on: Apr 28, 2026 08:36 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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In a push to preserve Uttar Pradesh’s fading heritage, the state government has approved protection for 39 historical sites, including the long-neglected Musa Bagh on Lucknow’s outskirts, which has remained in ruins for years.

Musa Bagh as a garden was created by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula, while the Musa Bagh Kothi was built by Sa’adat Ali Khan, the sixth nawab of Awadh. (HT)

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of the state archaeological advisory committee chaired by tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh on Tuesday. Of the 41 sites identified, 39 have been cleared for state protection, said Renu Dwivedi, director, state archaeology department.

Musa Bagh, a prominent but deteriorating structure, is expected to be a key focus of the conservation drive. Officials said its inclusion reflects an effort to restore and reintegrate neglected heritage into the city’s cultural landscape.

Talking to HT, Dwivedi said restoration work will begin in the current financial year, with repairs to the damaged structure using traditional techniques and materials such as lime mortar, jaggery, pulses and bel fruit, along with lakhori bricks. “In the second phase, the site will be developed as a tourist destination, with seating facilities and, later, a light-and-sound show,” she added.

Officials also proposed developing a thematic “Kushan Trail” by linking sites from the Kushan period to boost tourism. Visitor amenities such as libraries, interpretation centres and small coffee corners are planned at select locations.

“Musa Bagh as a garden was created by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula, while the Musa Bagh Kothi was built by Sa’adat Ali Khan, the sixth nawab of Awadh. The structure—two storeys on the south side and three on the river-facing side—was designed by the nawab himself. The Gomti once flowed close to the complex before changing course,” city-based historian PC Sarkar said.

The Kothi was used by Awadh’s rulers to entertain European guests. Musa Bagh also holds historical significance as the site of an early sepoy revolt, predating the uprising at Meerut, and later as the place where the revolt in Lucknow ended with the defeat of revolutionaries and the departure of Begum Hazrat Mahal.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Long neglected, Lucknow’s Musa Bagh among 39 UP sites cleared for state protection
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Long neglected, Lucknow’s Musa Bagh among 39 UP sites cleared for state protection
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