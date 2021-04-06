Home / Cities / Lucknow News / LU, affiliated colleges closed till Apr 10 after 20 staff test positive
lucknow news

LU, affiliated colleges closed till Apr 10 after 20 staff test positive

The academic and administrative blocks of Lucknow University and all 170 affiliated degree colleges will remain closed till April 10
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 11:53 PM IST
HT Image

The academic and administrative blocks of Lucknow University and all 170 affiliated degree colleges will remain closed till April 10.

The decision was taken after 20 teachers and non-teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19 and two LU professors died of the coronavirus infection.

On the request of LU registrar Vinod Kumar Singh, district magistrate, Abhishek Prakash on Tuesday issued an order to close down Lucknow University and degree colleges as a number of teachers from various institutions tested positive of COVID-19, said LU spokesman Durgesh Srivastava.

LU Teachers’ Association president Vineet Kumar Verma welcomed the decision.

He, however, said this was a short-term measure and may not serve the purpose. Verma demanded the district administration to order closure for at least two weeks.

He alleged the Lucknow University was deliberately not releasing the list of teachers who tested positive.

Verma said some of the employees have also succumbed to COVID-19 but the university was not disclosing their names.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Assembly Election 2021 LIVE
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
BSEB 10th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP