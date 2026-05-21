LU announces major reforms for error-free evaluation of copies

Lucknow University (LU) on Thursday announced a number of steps aimed at ensuring smooth, fair, and error-free evaluation of answer sheets of the university’s upcoming and ongoing examinations.

LU administration has introduced reforms in the evaluation system to ensure accuracy in examination results, said the VC. (HT file)

The reforms include step marking, appointments head deputy head examiners and re-checking at least 5% of the copies. During a meeting of evaluation in-charges, vice chancellor Prof JP Saini said due to the large number of answer sheets evaluated at the university level, a lack of uniformity in marking has often been observed.

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This occurs because the same question paper is checked by multiple examiners. Keeping the larger interests of students in mind, the university administration has introduced reforms in the evaluation system to ensure complete transparency and accuracy in examination results.

Step marking system has been introduced for the first time across all subjects. Under it, subjective/descriptive answers will be evaluated based on different points and procedural steps. Even if a student’s final answer is incorrect, marks will still be awarded for every correct step.

Head and deputy head examiners will also be appointed for the first time. Their number will depend on the total number of answer sheets and their selection will be made by the respective heads of departments. The Controller of examinations will soon conduct a meeting to ensure smooth implementation of the new system.

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{{^usCountry}} Before evaluation commences, all head examiners will be required to prepare authentic model answers and answer keys for each subjective question paper consisting of important keywords and expected points for each question. All examiners will evaluate answer sheets strictly on this basis, the VC said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before evaluation commences, all head examiners will be required to prepare authentic model answers and answer keys for each subjective question paper consisting of important keywords and expected points for each question. All examiners will evaluate answer sheets strictly on this basis, the VC said. {{/usCountry}}

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He further said every head examiner will mandatorily re-check at least 5% of the evaluated answer sheets from each bundle through random and detailed scrutiny. Earlier, answer sheet bundles contained 25 copies each which will now be increased to 50 copies per bundle.

Also, each examiner will be required to evaluate a minimum of 50 answer sheets per day. To ensure faster and uninterrupted evaluation, centres will now begin functioning from 6 am onwards.

“Implementing step marking and strict evaluation standards will ensure that lakhs of students receive fair recognition for their hard work. The university remains fully committed to declaring timely and error-free examination results,” Prof Saini said.

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