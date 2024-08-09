LU executive council approves new medal in fine arts dept

A proposal to introduce a new medal in the fine arts department was approved by the executive council of the Lucknow University (LU) on Friday. The executive council also gave its nod to change in the name of HDRC department to Madan Mohan Malviya Teachers Training Centre. (For Representation)

This was among several other proposals approved by the council. The medal named after an alumna of Arts college of Lucknow University, Ragini Upadhyay—Kumari Ragini Upadhyay Gold Medal—will be awarded to the best performing student of fine arts department.

“Last February, I proposed to introduce a medal for best performing girl student pursuing fine arts from the Arts college of Lucknow University. I am glad that it has been approved by the executive council. This medal is to pay tribute to all my gurus who have helped me become whatever I am today. This is also to cherish my bond with the arts college and the city. My main purpose is to motivate youth and especially young women in field of fine arts,” said Ragini Upadhayay.

Appointments of two assistant professors on regular seats in economics department, one assistant professor in law department, one associate professor each in biotechnology and molecular biology and three associate professors in biochemistry on regular posts were also approved by the committee.

It also approved redesignation of associate professors of biochemistry and biotechnology departments Kusum Yadav and Meenal Yadav respectively to the post of professor. Physical education department assistant professor stage I Mohammad Tariq has been redesignated as assistant professor stage II.

As part of contractual posts appointments of four assistant professors in physical education department, 13 assistant professors in IMS, 3 assistant professors in MBA (finance) and 2 assistant professors in journalism and mass communication department were also approved.

The executive council also gave its nod to change in the name of HDRC department to Madan Mohan Malviya Teachers Training Centre. Besides, the council chaired by LU vice chancellor Alok Kumar Rai also approved the proposals approved by academic council, finance, admission and examination committees.