...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

LU sees surge in foreign applications; up from 2,083 last year to 3,421 this session

The university has received 3,421 applications so far this year, compared to 2,083 during the 2025-26 session, even as nearly two months remain before the start of the new academic session. The highest number of applications has been received for undergraduate programmes, with BTech emerging as the most sought-after course. At the post-graduate level, MCom and MA programmes have attracted the maximum applications.

Published on: May 04, 2026 04:02 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
Advertisement

The University of Lucknow (LU) has recorded a sharp rise in applications from international students for the 2026-27 academic session, with aspirants from European countries such as Hungary and Poland joining applicants from neighbouring nations, spokesperson Mukul Srivastava said on Sunday.

Vice-chancellor prof JP Saini said it is a testament to Lucknow University’s global academic standing. (File)

The university has received 3,421 applications so far this year, compared to 2,083 during the 2025-26 session, even as nearly two months remain before the start of the new academic session. The highest number of applications has been received for undergraduate programmes, with BTech emerging as the most sought-after course. At the post-graduate level, MCom and MA programmes have attracted the maximum applications.

Vice-chancellor prof JP Saini said it is a testament to Lucknow University’s global academic standing and commitment to quality education that students from European and African nations are eager to seek admissions here. “In particular, the growing number of international students at the undergraduate level validates India’s robust global image as well as the secure and improved environment within the state of Uttar Pradesh. We are moving towards creating a multicultural environment where students from across the globe can come together to share knowledge,” he added.

 
university of lucknow applications
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LU sees surge in foreign applications; up from 2,083 last year to 3,421 this session
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LU sees surge in foreign applications; up from 2,083 last year to 3,421 this session
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.