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LU signs pact with Harvard Business Publishing, students to gain

The facility will be available from session 2026-27 to all first and second semester students of BBA and BCom at UG level and all MBA programmes

Updated on: Aug 31, 2026, 20:16:35 IST
By HT Correspondent, LUCKNOW
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Lucknow University on Monday announced that it became the first state university in the country to provide Harvard Business School’s world-class study material free of cost to its students, on the lines of IIMs. The university has signed a site licence agreement with Harvard Business Publishing (HBP), officials said.

The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)
The Lucknow University campus (HT File Photo)

Till now, Harvard’s premium teaching material and case studies were limited to the Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). LU will bear the entire financial burden so that meritorious students can access international material without additional cost.

The facility will be available from session 2026-27 to all first and second semester students of BBA and BCom at UG level and all MBA programmes running in main and second campus at PG level, including MBA in finance and accounting, human resource, marketing, international business, business analytics, finance and control, pharmaceutical and tourism management.

Vice-chancellor prof J P Saini said that Lucknow University does not want to limit itself to giving degrees but wants to make students capable leaders as per needs of modern industry and corporate world.

Under the partnership, authorised students and teachers will get digital access to Harvard case studies analysing real business decisions of leading global companies, Harvard Business Review (HBR) articles and reprints by top industry thinkers, and core curriculum covering foundational and advanced principles of management and commerce.

 
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