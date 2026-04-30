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LU students detained ahead of sit-in against fee hike

The students had gathered on campus for a sit-in against the recent fee revision and what they described as the growing commercialisation of education. However, protesters alleged that police intervened before the demonstration could begin, detaining several students and taking them to Eco Garden. They were released after some time.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 04:28 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Representatives of various student organisations, including AISA, NSUI and SCS, were detained by police on Wednesday ahead of a planned protest at the University of Lucknow against fee hikes. Demonstrators alleged the move aimed to curb opposition to rising education costs and the expansion of self-financed courses.

Lucknow police detains LU students ahead of sit-in against fee hike (Sourced)

The students had gathered on campus for a sit-in against the recent fee revision and what they described as the growing commercialisation of education. However, protesters alleged that police intervened before the demonstration could begin, detaining several students and taking them to Eco Garden. They were released after some time.

The student organisations alleged that police detained them without legal justification, reportedly on the orders of proctor Rakesh Dwivedi.

Later, the student leaders also met Devendra Pratap Singh, MLC, regarding the fee hike and alleged irregularities in fee collection at the University of Lucknow. Following the meeting, Singh spoke to vice-chancellor J P Saini over the phone on the issue, the student groups claimed.

“Detaining students without any provocation exposes the fact that the administration has no answers,” said Shantam, president of All India Students’ Association (AISA), Lucknow University.

The protesters asserted that fee increases, self-financed seat expansion disproportionately impact Dalit, Bahujan, Adivasi, minority, women, queer, rural, first-generation learners. They claimed the shift was making education less accessible for economically weaker sections.

“What is happening at Lucknow University is not an isolated campus issue. It reflects a national direction towards privatisation of education,” said Prince Prakash, national coordinator of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

“Fee hikes and expansion of self-financed seats are pushing the most marginalised students out of education,” said Taukeel Ghazi of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha (SCS).

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / LU students detained ahead of sit-in against fee hike
Home / Cities / Lucknow / LU students detained ahead of sit-in against fee hike
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