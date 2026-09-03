LU students to get 3 options in fourth year of UG program

LUCKNOW In line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the University Grants Commission’s ‘Curriculum and Credit Framework for Undergraduate Programs’ (CCFUP), Lucknow University has implemented extensive academic flexibility in its 4-year undergraduate program (FYUP). The university has established three academic pathways for students in the fourth year (seventh and eighth semesters), a spokesperson said.

The LU administration has formed a seven-member high-level expert committee to develop detailed academic regulations, credit structure, industry mapping and implementation guidelines for this three-way system. (File Photo)

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The university is offering a 4-year UG program from the 2021-22 academic year. Until now, the fourth year offered only the option of “UG Honours with Research”, which excluded students with a CGPA below 7.5. With the addition of these new options, three distinct pathways will be available based on students’ academic abilities.

Eligibility criteria and differences for the three courses: UG Honors with Research: Academic qualification: A minimum of 7.5 CGPA (or 75% marks) in the first six semesters is mandatory.

This option is only for meritorious students interested in academic research. Completing a 12-credit research project/dissertation under the guidance of a faculty member will be mandatory.

UG Honours with entrepreneurship: Academic eligibility for all students who have passed the first six semesters (even those with a CGPA less than 7.5 are eligible).

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{{^usCountry}} This option is for students who wish to pursue careers in innovation, startups, and industry. Under this program, students must complete 12 credits of practical entrepreneurship training at a reputed industrial institution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This option is for students who wish to pursue careers in innovation, startups, and industry. Under this program, students must complete 12 credits of practical entrepreneurship training at a reputed industrial institution. {{/usCountry}}

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UG Honours: All students who have passed the first six semesters are eligible (even those with a CGPA less than 7.5 are fully eligible). This option is for students who do not wish to pursue a research thesis or industrial training, but instead wish to gain in-depth and advanced knowledge of their core subject. It will offer advanced courses of 12 credits, 50% of which will be conducted through MOOCs (online portal).

Vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini said: “The core spirit of the NEP 2020 is to make higher education student-centred, inclusive and flexible. This three-way system of research, entrepreneurship and advanced thematic study will provide an excellent platform for students to pursue their careers according to their abilities and career goals.”

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The LU administration has formed a seven-member high-level expert committee, headed by Prof Manuka Khanna, to develop detailed academic regulations, credit structure, industry mapping and implementation guidelines for this three-way system. This committee will soon submit its report to the competent statutory bodies for approval.