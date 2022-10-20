LU to make 200 school kids ‘one day scientists’

The University of Lucknow will make 200 school students ‘One Day Scientists’. Under the student-centric programmes run by the University of Lucknow, the Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences and the Uttar Pradesh Council of Science and Technology (UPCST) are jointly organising a programme on November 5.

Under the ‘One Day Scientist program’, more than 200 students of Kendriya Vidyalayas and government schools will be made scientists for one day. The objective of this programme is to motivate school students to take an interest in the field of medicine and vaccines to prepare India to fight epidemics like Covid-19. Also, this would help develop hidden scientific talent within the students.

In this programme, all the students will gain knowledge about drug design and synthesis, herbal drug discovery and standardisation, drug formulation, development and quality control and mechanism of action of drugs using newly constructed laboratories in the pharmaceutical institute.

This programme will be conducted under the guidance and chairmanship of Prof Alok Kumar Rai, vice-chancellor, University of Lucknow. Alok Kumar, director-general, Uttar Pradesh Council of Science and Technology; Prakash Bindu, secretary, Uttar Pradesh Council of Science and Technology and Anil Yadav, director, Uttar Pradesh Council of Science and Technology and other officials have also been invited.

Dr Alok Dhawan, former director CSIR-CDRI and director of CBMR, will be the keynote speaker at the programme.