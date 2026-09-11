LU to open its labs to other institutions to fund equipment upkeep

LUCKNOW In a bid to become self-sufficient and sustain its high-end research infrastructure, Lucknow University (LU) has announced plans to open its state-of-the-art science laboratories to external educational and research institutions on a pay-per-use basis.

The modalities, rates and safety protocols along with the policy document will be prepared shortly, said the V-C. (File Photo)

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This will enable the university’s labs get a recurring amount, which can help them become self-sufficient and ensure timely maintenance of their equipment, said vice-chancellor Prof JP Saini.

LU currently receives an annual government grant of ₹34 crore—a figure that has remained stagnant for the past two decades. Meanwhile, the university’s expenditure on salaries for teaching and non-teaching staff has ballooned to roughly ₹225 crore annually, leaving no dedicated funds under the research head for equipment upkeep.

Saini said LU has world-class labs and sophisticated equipment in its science departments - of which some have been set up using project grants secured by faculty members over the years, but maintenance requires crores.

“Opening labs to colleges, private universities and research institutions on a user-charge basis will not only ensure optimal utilisation but also create a steady pool of money. The university is preparing a policy for sharing of infrastructure under which external institutions can utilise laboratories for research and testing. Charges will be fixed under the policy for equipment and duration,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The modalities, rates and safety protocols along with the policy document will be prepared shortly, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The modalities, rates and safety protocols along with the policy document will be prepared shortly, he added. {{/usCountry}}

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This was shared by him in response to complaints by faculty members who said the maintenance of their laboratories was a task. Prof Monisha Banerjee, who engages in research under the molecular and human genetics laboratory, said the annual maintenance contracts are costly, requiring more than about ₹7 lakh. “We received freezer and PCR machines under a one-time Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) grant, but the machines need maintenance and it is not possible without any recurring grants,” she said.

Echoing similar concerns, Prof CR Gautam, who researches in physics department, said they maintain the equipment using money from their pockets and student fellowships. “The XRD machine and chiller are out of service for a while. We try doing our best for the research output...but research grants are needed. The decision of opening up our labs can help with maintenance of these machines. It is a welcome move,” said Gautam.

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