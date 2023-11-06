Lucknow admn ups the ante, to crack down on dust bowls

LUCKNOW After slapping fine on two firms undertaking construction of flyovers, the district administration has intensified measures to check air pollution in the city. These include drives to monitor vehicular emissions and crackdown on dust bowls at construction sites. Builders and agencies will face strict action for non-compliance of norms, said officials.

Dust pollution due to construction work on Munshipulia-Ring Road stretch in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a bid to improve the AQI, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has asked contractors, builders and real estate firms to undertake construction activities by putting up covers and ensure sprinkling of water around their sites.

“The pollution control board had imposed a fine of ₹82.96 lakh on GS Express Private Limited on Wednesday. The company is constructing the flyover from Polytechnic intersection to Munshipulia intersection in Lucknow. M/s Vijay Construction India Pvt, the company building the flyover from Indira Nagar Sector-25 intersection to Jagrani Hospital was fined ₹1.31 crore. The action was taken due to their failure to follow the prescribed SOPs. These firms are under watch,” said municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh.

He said, “The LMC has recovered debris charges from more than 200 buildings constructed in various areas of the city. The civic body has recovered more than ₹50 lakh from them during the past two months.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A special campaign to check vehicular pollution is on cards with the help of RTO.”

“Taking note of pollution levels, the RTO has already started a drive against vehicles polluting the city. A fine of ₹10,000 will be imposed on people found guilty of polluting the atmosphere. The RTO is not only acting against air polluting vehicles, but also against the sound pollution,” said Akhilesh Dwivedi, ARTO. “Last month, the RTO fined around 230 vehicles for spreading pollution,” he added.

The municipal commissioner said notices have been issued to contractors of under-construction buildings for not covering the sites. “We will impose heavy fines on contractors who are not following norms during construction of government projects, especially at the spots where flyovers, roads, nullahs, drains and pavements are constructed,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said, “We are already sprinkling water at various construction sites.”

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar said pollution levels are being monitored ahead of Diwali and Chhatth Puja.

“Chhatth Puja will be performed at 15 places in the city on November 19 and 20 and efforts will be made to keep these places pollution free. Besides, LMC has been directed to ensure that the Lucknow Mahotsav from November 25 remains a dust-free event,” he said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!